he FBI is investigating an alleged murder that happened in Muddy Cluster on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis identified the victim as Dana Shoulderblade, 32.

According to Bullis, the victim was found dead inside a residence in Muddy Cluster, located off Highway 212 west of Lame Deer, just before midnight on Saturday.

Shoulderblade was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday.

Bullis said he could not comment on Shoulderblade’s cause of death because the case is being investigated by the FBI.

Bullis did say Shoulderblade’s death had been ruled a homicide.

Bullis did not believe any suspects had been arrested for the murder yet.

It’s unclear whether the victim was found dead in his own home or someone else’s house.

MTN reporter: Aja Goare