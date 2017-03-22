HELENA – Firefighters say a home in the Helena Valley received heavy smoke damage after a fire Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m., in the 400 block of Roma Road. No one was inside when the fire started. Authorities say the owner came home and heard the smoke detectors inside going off, then called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the basement. It took about 20 minutes to put it out.

Authorities say there’s no indication yet of what caused the fire. They say the full extent of the damage won’t be known until they’re finished checking the entire building.

The West Valley and Lewis and Clark Fire Departments responded initially. Units from East Valley, Tri-Lakes and Baxendale also responded.