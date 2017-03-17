HELENA – Helena firefighters put on special ice rescue gear to practice saving animals and people in icy waters on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said this time of year conditions can be especially dangerous.

During the practice, the firefighters took turns playing the victim and the rescuer. The crew used special suits that kept them dry and afloat.

“In the event that there was an actual rescue there is obviously going to be adrenal going, and excitement if you are not qualified or a really good swimming, please don’t become a second victim, “said Dave Maslowski, Helena Fire Department Firefighter.

If a victim is seen in the ice, a rescuer will use a buoyant ice sled and paddle out to them. Once they are secure on the sled, team members will reel them in from shore.

The water in Spring Meadow Lake is hovering near freezing temps this time of year.

Time is everything when rescuing someone from icy temperatures. Hypothermia can set in under two minutes and a person can lose consciousness in as little as 15 minutes.

Spring Meadow in particular is dangerous because the lake is fed by springs. The constant flow of water into the lake makes the ice on the surface unstable.

Ken Wood, assistant fire chief for the Helena Fire Department advised people who plan to ice fish by themselves or with a friend to always let someone know their location and to be prepared with ice picks or tools to get out of the ice if needed.

“Keep your kids away, keep your pets away and if you do come out to Spring Meadow Lake, make sure the kids are with you and your pets are on a leash and you know where they are at all times,” Wood added.