HELENA – The flu restrictions previously enforced at St. Peter’s Hospital have been lifted.

On Feb. 7, the hospital put restrictions on their visitors after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention characterized the highly contagious flu virus as “widespread” in Montana.

The current level of influenza activity in Montana has lowered substantially so St. Pete’s lifted its visitor restrictions on Monday.

This is the third week in a row that flu cases have been down.

Flu activity decreased last week, with total of 372 cases and 30 hospitalizations reported, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Fourteen influenza related deaths have been reported this season

“We are not out of the woods yet,” cautioned St. Pete’s Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Donald Skillman.

Skillman stressed that even though the restriction has been lifted, influenza is commonly seen through the end of March. “The seasonal flu could pick back up at any time.”

To help stay healthy, people should continue to clean their hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner; avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick; practice good respiratory etiquette; ask others to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing; and sneeze into a sleeve rather than into your hands.

To see the full DPHHS flu report for last week click here.