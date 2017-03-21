HELENA (AP) — Legislative analysts have released a new revenue estimate that paints a rosier economic picture for Montana.

The Legislative Fiscal Division forecast Monday that Montana will have $106 million more in the state’s general fund than the revenue estimates lawmakers are now using to write the next two-year budget.

The new forecast predicts $24.7 million in additional revenue this year, $57.8 million next year and $23.8 million in 2019.

The forecast could give lawmakers some breathing room as they seek to shore up a budget shortfall caused by less-than-expected revenue in recent years.

Lawmakers are seeking to balance the 2018-2019 budget and leave $200 million in reserve.

The proposed 2018-2019 budget would leave $140 million in reserve. That number would rise if lawmakers adopt the new revenue forecast.