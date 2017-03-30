Happy Thursday,

First off, I want to apologize for the busted forecast today. There was way more sunshine, and hardly any rain for most of the day. However, the storm is arriving a little late and there still will be some rain and snow tonight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Lewis & Clark, Powell, and Jefferson Counties for tonight above 5,500′. A little light snow in the mountains and a little mix in the lower elevations will occur tonight. As much as 4″ of snow is possible above 5,500′, with a little slushy coating in the lower elevations. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Driving over the mountain passes will be slushy Friday morning. Mountain snow showers and mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations will continue through the morning, and slowly dry up through the afternoon. It will be a blustery, cool Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Northwest winds will gust up to 30mph. Friday night will clear out, with chilly lows in the 20s. Saturday looks super, as everyone warms into the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. Wind will 15-35mph out of the west. Sunday, a mostly dry cold front will move through the state with only a few isolated showers and mountain snow showers. It will be windy again, with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Monday will be a cooler, mostly cloudy day with scattered snow showers and highs only in the 30s and 40s. Warmer air will move back in toward the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist