HELENA – Fish Wildlife and Parks says that the bears are starting to wake up in some parts of Montana.

At least two grizzly bear sightings have been confirmed by FWP region three bear specialist Kevin Frey.

One was near West Yellowstone, the other on the Idaho side of the Centennial Mountains.

Workers at Yellowstone National Park have also confirmed bear sightings.

Frey said this is a normal time for the animals to begin stirring.

Lone bears are usually the first to start moving, and the females with cubs are the last.