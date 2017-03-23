HELENA – Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks showed off one if its newest tools in the fight against invasive mussels on Thursday.

FWP’s watercraft inspectors learned about their new pressurized watercraft cleaning trailers.

The state of Montana has ordered six of the special trailers to help decontaminate boats coming on and off Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs during the upcoming boating season. Those two reservoirs are at the center of the fight to keep invasive mussels from spreading to other Montana water ways.

During the peak boating season, hundreds of boats could be using those reservoirs daily

Story continues below



“So here’s the deal, people need to be patient, this is their waterway this is their recreation area, if they don’t keep the mussels away it is going to impact them negatively on the future,” said Calvin Rasmussen of CEO Royce Industries.

Royce Industries was the company chosen to provide the trailers.

The decontamination trailers will help speed up the mandatory decontamination FWP is requiring for many watercrafts. Four of the trailers will be on Tiber Reservoir and two on Canyon Ferry. The price per trailer is $17,000.

Water pressure through the pressurized hose can be set to 300-3000 PSI, but pressure isn’t the most important factor in killing invasive mussels. The temperature is. Water temperature up to 140 degrees will decontaminate the boats.

The trailers are designed to ensure difficult areas are cleaned and decontaminated, places like bilge areas, live wells and the carpets on trailers.

Rasmussen said the devices will help, but people also need to do their part and be vigilant about how they clean and care for their watercrafts.

“If a mussel is out of water for 30 days, they die naturally, so if the boating community will simply clean, drain, and dry their boats they will be able to get out of these stations quickly with no wait at all,” Rasmussen added.

Also this week, FWP approved special rules for local boaters on Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoirs that could help speed up coming on and off and the water this summer.