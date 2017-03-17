The Great Falls Police Department will conduct a virtual “ride-along” on Friday, March 17th, via Twitter.

The GFPD says that all community members are invited to join volunteer coordinator Adrienne Ehrke for its annual St. Patrick’s Day virtual ride-along “Shamrocks and Shenanigans”.

The GFPD said, “Followers get a special look at what this, sometimes crazy, holiday looks like, and what shenanigans may occur, from the inside of a patrol car. The event takes place from 3pm to midnight this Friday on the department’s Twitter feed at @GFPD_MT .”

Ehrke will keep followers updated about what is happening around town and the “shenanigans” that community members may be getting in to.

The event kicks off with Ehrke riding with Senior Police Officer Adam Hunt as they lead the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

After the parade she will jump in a patrol car and start running call to call with the afternoon patrol team.

Followers are encouraged to ask questions and interact with Ehrke and the officers.

They plan to share information, photos and videos (when appropriate) about calls they are responding to and interesting stuff they see or hear.

They will maintain the confidences of victims, suspects and witnesses when responding to a crime or medical emergency, and they will not share names, locations, or incident details.