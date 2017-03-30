GREAT FALLS – It’s estimated that 10 percent of all drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as being distracted at the time of the crashes.

The Central Montana Youth organization hosted a “Ghost Out” in Lewistown on Wednesday to raise awareness about the issue, hoping to change the statistic.

According to the state’s website, distracted driving is defined as, “Any non-driving activity a person engages in that has the potential to distract them from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing.”

For 12 years, the nonprofit has brought in educational and inspirational speakers to the youth of central Montana.

On Wednesday afternoon, all Class C schools in the area were invited to the Central Montana Fairgrounds where several speakers shared stories, including one teacher whose siblings were killed as a result of distracted driving.

A simulated mock crash then took place, with Benefis Mercy Flight and Lewistown EMS services taking part. Acting students from Fergus High School played the victims.

As part of the “Ghost Out,” some students at the school wore white shirts and didn’t talk to anyone for the day, representing students that have been killed by distracted driving.

Event coordinator Teresa Majerus said those students had permission from their parents, and organizers checked to make sure it wouldn’t be upsetting to them.

Maerjus said the consequences of distracted driving have hit close to home for everyone in Central Montana.

“We’ve had some pretty serious accidents where students were seriously injured and have life-changing injuries from the accidents, but our outlying schools have had kids that were killed,” said Teresa Majerus, who is also a counselor at Lewistown Junior High School. “Our kids are friends with all the ranch kids that are at the Class C schools, so when there is a tragic accident, it does impact everyone.”

The Central Montana Medical Foundation helped pay for the event, including covering the cost of the white t-shirts for the students.

