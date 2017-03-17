GREAT FALLS – Greg Gianforte made his first stop in Great Falls on Thursday in his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gianforte attended the Great Falls Pachyderm luncheon and met with Great Falls residents.

He is running against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

The special election to fill the seat formerly held by Ryan Zinke – who is now the U.S. Secretary of the Interior – will be held on May 25.

Gianforte ran against Governor Steve Bullock in the 2016 gubernatorial election.

Gianforte said this is an important election because Montana only has one seat in the U.S. House.

“People are going to have a real decision, this is a very important race. I’m going to defend Montana, I’m going to be a strong voice, I’m going to work with Donald Trump. My opponent is really focused on helping Nancy Pelosi. He wants sanctuary cities, I think we need strong immigration laws and to enforce our laws. I am strong defender of the Second Amendment, he wants a national gun registry,” said Gianforte.

Quist’s campaign replied in a press release that “Gianforte’s attacks against Rob Quist are false. Quist is a lifelong outdoorsman and gun owner who strongly supports Second Amendment rights and supports enforcing the immigration laws in place.”