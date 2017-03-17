WEST GLACIER (AP) — Glacier National Park plans to ease restrictions on boating on park lakes that were closed last fall when invasive mussel larvae were found in two Montana reservoirs.

Park officials said Friday that hand-propelled boats will be permitted beginning May 15 for Lake McDonald and the North Fork and June 1 for all remaining areas of the park.

Inspections of watercraft including canoes, paddleboards and kayaks will be mandatory to ensure that they are clean of mussels.

Motorized watercraft or watercraft brought in on trailers will not be allowed in Glacier this summer.

Story continues below



However, park officials say concession tourboats and rental boats will be allowed to operate because they remain in the park year-round.

Quagga and zebra mussels can clog water pipes and eat microscopic organisms fish rely on for food.