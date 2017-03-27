There are hundred of tons of snow to move, but crews at Glacier National Park have already gotten a start on re-opening the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The last two years, plow crews have been able to re-open the popular road in June. In fact, the 2015 opening was the earliest in more than a decade. But with this year’s epic snowfall in Northwest Montana, it remains to be seen when the crews will be able to access Logan Pass.

This year, crews have already been working on the east side of the park, especially to get construction access open to Many Glacier, where contractors will be working again this year on a multi-million dollar renovation of the Many Glacier Lodge.

GNP plow crews are expected to start work on the west side of Going-to-the-Sun early next month.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg