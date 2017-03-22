Montana House Republican leaders plan to introduce a new infrastructure-financing bill Wednesday that’s much smaller than Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan – and that does not include any large, new building projects.

The bill’s draft, acquired by MTN News, would authorize only $33 million in bonded debt to finance scores of building projects across the state, compared to about $150 million as proposed originally by Gov. Bullock, a Democrat.

That money would finance 50 school maintenance projects and various local sewer, water and road projects.

But it would not include the nearly $50 million for four major building projects favored by Bullock and many Democrats: Renovation of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman, a new veterans’ nursing home in Butte, a nursing education addition at the Great Falls College of Technology and a technology building at MSU-Billings.

A draft of the bill had included those projects until Tuesday evening, when House GOP leaders decided to take them out.

“We polled our caucus and the majority did not want to put in capital projects at this time,” Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, told MTN News Wednesday morning. “They just don’t see those as essential infrastructure.”

Hertz said House Republicans see many other needs across the state, besides the larger capital projects in urban areas.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are preparing an alternative bill that, for now, includes the four larger capital projects and authority to issue up to nearly $90 million in debt.

The draft of that bill also includes the school, sewer, water and road projects funded by the House version.

As recently as last week, Hertz said some of the bigger “capital” building projects might be in a new bill that majority House Republicans were drafting, to supplant Gov. Bullock’s proposal. Yet he made it clear that he and other leaders would be talking to GOP House members before completing the final bill.

Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte, told MTN News Wednesday morning that Democrats weren’t asked for any input on the bill, which needs at least 67 votes – a two-thirds majority – to pass the House, because it creates new state debt. Republicans hold a 59-41 majority in the House.

Keane said an earlier draft of the bill included about $80 million in bonded debt.

“We should be working from those numbers,” he said. “All of a sudden, it turns into a bill where cities get nothing and all we have is some infrastructure projects that may amount to $30 million.”

Keane said Democrats will try to amend the bill in committee and, if necessary, on the House floor. The bill will be heard in the House Appropriations Committee, probably Friday or Monday.

Keane said he can’t speak for all Democrats, but that if the bill doesn’t include some of the larger projects, he won’t vote for it.

“When we’re on track to actually do great work for the state of Montana, and all of a sudden we’re not going very much, I’m not going to support that,” he said.