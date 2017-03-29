The Great Falls International Airport announced on Wednesday that Delta Air Lines will begin using an Airbus 320 on their Great Falls-Minneapolis route this summer.

Airport officials said that the 160-seat aircraft is the largest airplane to serve Great Falls on a scheduled daily route in more than 15 years.

Although Delta will be operating only one daily flight to their Minneapolis hub instead of two, the larger aircraft will increase the summer seat inventory by roughly 800 seats to Minneapolis.

A press release from the airport said that Delta’s A-320 fleet offers three class services with 16 first-class seats, 18 Delta Comfort+ seats and a 126-seat main cabin. Each seat has a power outlet to charge devices. The A-320s are equipped with large pivoting overhead bins, ambient lighting and newly designed lavatories.

The airport also announced that Alaska Airlines will expand its schedule to two daily flights to Seattle this summer.

The expanded Alaska service will add more than 3,000 seats to the summer inventory.

In addition, United Airlines will expand its direct Chicago service by adding Wednesdays to the Saturday and Sunday schedule. The new flight provides approximately 1,500 additional seats this summer.

Airport officials noted that with all the additional seats, travelers may experience congestion at the checkpoint this summer, with nearly 300 passengers departing on flights before 7:30 a.m. each day.

Airport officials said they will be receiving new equipment in the checkpoint next month that should help facilitate screening; however, it is important that passengers flying out on early flights this summer arrive 2 hours early to ensure they make their flight.

Airline check-in closes up to 45 minutes prior to the scheduled flight time so please arrive early.