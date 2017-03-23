Robert Kirby of Great Falls is facing six counts of animal cruelty and three counts of unlawful disposal of dead animals.

This comes after the horses died on his property north of Great Falls in the Bootlegger area.

According to Cascade County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Van Dyken, Kirby was charged with six counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals on January 30th.

After complaints from a neighbor that dead horses were still lying on Kirby’s property, three additional misdemeanor counts of unlawful disposal of dead animals have been added.

Kirby is also facing four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in Chouteau County in a separate case.

Chouteau County Sheriff Vern Burdick says those charges involve four dogs owned by Kirby.

He says one had to be euthanized, but three others survived.

Kirby faces up to two years in jail, and a fine of up to $2,500.