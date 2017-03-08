GREAT FALLS (UPDATE) – Steven Fletcher has been identified as the man who was found dead on Sunday.

Cascade County Sheriff and Coroner Bob Edwards released the name of the victim on Wednesday morning.

Edwards says that Fletcher was 41 years old.

Officers responded to a residence at 5405 Lower River Road for a report of a suicide on Sunday at about 4:47 p.m.

During the initial stages of the investigation, Deputies felt that the death was not a suicide and are treating the case as a homicide because of the suspicious circumstances at the scene.

The initial investigation showed that Fletcher may have been stabbed.

Sheriff Edwards said a person of interest was taken into custody on unrelated charges; the name of the person has not yet been released.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Fletcher family.

One detective from the Great Falls Police Department responded as well with the new FARO Crime Scene scanner.