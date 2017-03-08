GREAT FALLS – Scores of Great Falls residents showed up to the City Commission meeting on Tuesday night to speak at a public hearing regarding a rezoning application to build a four-story 90 unit hotel along Country Club Boulevard.

The hotel would be a partnership between “Mainstay” and “Sleep Inn” hotels in one building.

The property is located on the south side of the road, between the Holiday convenience store and Dahlquist Realtors.The property once was home to the “Kanga Inn,” which was torn down nearly 15 years ago.

The rezoning application proposes to convert the area from a “C1- neighborhood commercial” to a “C2 General Commercial” designation.

The City Zoning Commission Board unanimously approved the rezoning application during its meeting on Jan. 10.

The board believes the rezoning application adheres to the city’s growth policy.

Right now there are no plans to build a new casino in the area, but residents are concerned that the rezone to a “C2 General Commercial” area would open the possibility for casinos to be built in that area.

They worry that this general commercial rezone, and the possibility of casinos, would decrease property values.

Concerned resident Kendra Owen said, “It’s the primary portal and gateway to our city, from the airport and from I-15, and so it’s just a strategic location and by changing the zone change from a C-1 to a C-2, we could have a bus stop there, we could have casinos, there are just so many things that would come along negative.”

Advocates say that by converting the under-developed area, property values will increase, it will create jobs, and help the tourism industry in Great Falls. They also argued the development would provide needed sewer upgrades.

Steven Galloway, owner of the Dairy Queen in the Fox Farm area, said, “That property has been a blight for many many years. The reason those businesses that used to be there failed is the negative sewer. Here we have somebody who has the pockets and the means to put in a new sewer system, benefit its neighbors, and develop the property right. And here we’re slowing them up, or could lose the development. We need those tax dollars, we need those rooms.”

City Commissioners voted to table the topic and bring it back up for discussion on April 4. It will go back for review by the Planning Advisory Board/Zoning Commission for further revision.

Commissioner Bill Bronson forward the motion to table the application due to traffic and safety reasons as well as future planning considerations.