The Great Falls Public School Board accepted guidelines for redistricting two elementary schools being built in the next few years.

The two schools are the Roosevelt replacement school, and the future Longfellow Elementary School.

Roosevelt Elementary School is located at 2501 2nd Avenue North; Longfellow is located at 1100 6th Avenue South.

They will be built on sites that require GFPS to redistrict the elementary students in those new attendance areas.

The guidelines were designed at a work session two weeks ago, and were approved by the board on Monday night.

Here are the “Guiding Principles/Criteria”:

Maximize safety of students by defining boundaries along major geographical features such as roads, rivers and railroads. Try to minimize students’ crossing over major roads if possible.

Balance building utilization by reducing overcrowding in schools based on functional capacity.

Maximize transportation efficiency and walkability whenever possible.

Contiguous boundaries: Analyze ‘satellite’ boundaries for practicality.

Balance demographic diversity. Maximize the socio-economic diversity of schools with any redistricting change whenever possible.

Consider middle and high school placements.

Attempt to keep identifiable community entities intact (apartment and condo complexes, trailer parks, subdivisions, MAFB etc.)

Minimize the number of student moves, while considering redistricting goals.

Be proactive for future potential growth if all possible.

Ruth Uecker, GFPS assistant superintendent, explained, “It’s a very comprehensive, difficult process, and there’s a lot of data that needs to be gathered to be able to do this and do it effectively. We have to be able to think about enrollment trends. You have to be aware of what the influx of enrollment will be in different schools as we look at redistricting.”

The district plans to appoint 20 to 25 citizens to sit on a community committee to help give input to design the redistricting plans.

The district has hired a contracting firm to help draft the redistricting plans.

The community committee meetings will be held once a month for two hours from September of this year to roughly February or March.

The re-districting will be implemented when the new school year starts in September next year.

The school district wants to appoint people from all over Great Falls to have the widest perspective as possible. They will put the application link for the committee on the district website in the Spring.