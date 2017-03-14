Alan Peter Twardoski of Hamilton has been charged with the sexual assault and rape of a 13-year-old girl that allegedly took place while he was giving the teen driving lessons.

Twardoski, 62 years old, faces one count of sexual assault, and three counts of rape.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that Twardoski was giving the girl driving lessons when he asked her to park in an empty field near Corvallis.

He then took the keys out of the ignition and refused to let her out of the vehicle.

Story continues below



The girl told authorities that Twardoski then began asking her inappropriate questions about sex before challenging her to a game of “truth-or-dare.”

She claims he forced her to exchange 10 “dares” with him which included removing her clothes, inappropriate touching, and performing oral sex on him.

During an interview with First Step in Missoula the girl said he assaulted her to the point of pain and she only agreed to Twardoski’s requests out of fear, and said that she did not want any of it, and repeatedly told him “no”.

Twardoski refused to meet with Sheriff’s Office deputies following the investigation, so an arrest warrant was issued for him.

He been arrested twice since 2015, one for DUI and another for assault with a weapon.

Bail was set at $50,000 when Twardoski appeared in Ravalli County Justice Court on Monday.

MTN Reporter: Don Fisher