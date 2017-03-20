Happy Spring!

Record warmth in the 70s over the weekend certainly did not continue into the first day of Spring, which was cloudy, cool, and even some snow has been pushing through the state. Areas of light snow mixed with some rain in the lower elevations will continue this evening, and about an inch or so will accumulate on the mountain passes. Please be careful heading over MacDonald Pass, Rogers Pass, Elk Park, and Boulder Hill.

Flooding continues for parts of the Hi-Line this evening, so please be careful traveling in this area. A FLOOD WARNING continues for Battle Creek near Chinook. Lodge Creek north of Havre has had some minor flooding. And the Milk River near Glasgow is forecasted to have minor flooding. Please “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if you are driving and encounter a road covered in water. This high water is because of snowmelt and the recently warm temperatures. Tonight’s lows in the 20s will slow the melting process, but the general time of year lends itself to warmer temperatures and the eventual melting of all snow. So water in rivers and creeks will remain high for the foreseeable future. Tuesday morning, some spotty areas of snow will move through the state with only a minor accumulation in the mountains. Clouds will break up through the morning, and Tuesday will be a warmer day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday night, another wave of rain, snow, and ice will move through north central Montana. Spots along the Hi-Line could become icy and very slippery with just a touch of freezing rain. Please be careful driving in this area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, it will feel and look more like spring with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Thursday, a storm will graze southern Montana with some sloppy snow in the higher terrain along I-90, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. This weekend, another storm could move through with higher elevation snow and lower elevation rain later Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s both days, with lows in the 30s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist