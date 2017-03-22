HARDIN – A man wanted for sexually abusing a pair of teenagers in Virginia has been extradited to face charges.

Timothy Michael Bush, 47, was arrested by the Big Horn County under sheriff in February on a warrant issued out of Chesapeake, Va.

Four warrants were issued for Bush including two felony charges related to sexually abusing two teenagers.

The first alleged violation involves sexual acts with a child between the ages of 13 and 18.

The second violation alleges aggravated sexual battery committed by Bush against that same child.

The third violation is misdemeanor sexual abuse allegedly committed by Bush against a 16-year-old child.

That same victim was allegedly sexually abused by Bush on another occasion, according to the fourth violation.