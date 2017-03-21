HELENA – Nearly 400 Montana high school students filled the Radisson Colonial Hotel in Helena on Monday for the annual Montana HOSA: Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference.

Now in its 13th year, the conference offers students a real-world application for academic subjects in order to prepare them for college and the workforce.

Students will participate in several events over the next several days such teamwork events and skills events where they may be asked to demonstrate how to properly wrap a sprain or perform CPR.

Hareen Seerha, the HOSA vice-president of public relations, has attended three conferences so far and said the event covers great skills for everyone.

Seerha said, “HOSA specifically provides a lot of way for kids to learn really basic (skills) like CPR, first aid. As well as just basic leadership and speaking skills that are incredibly useful later on in life. “

Students attending the event also got a chance to meet with representatives from the medical community and potential college opportunities.

College and healthcare professionals will serve as judges for 30 leadership, team, health profession and emergency preparedness competitive events.