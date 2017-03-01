(HELENA) Helena Regional Airport officials say a new restaurant will open in the airport’s terminal by the start of May.

On Wednesday morning, the airport board unanimously awarded a food service contract to Flying Ace, LLC, led by developers Paul Mabie and Melissa Case. They were among four applicants to take over for Captain Jack’s Restaurant, which closed in December.

Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper says all four proposals were strong, but Mabie and Case had an especially detailed business plan.

“These folks really just knocked it out of the park,” said Wadekamper.

The new terminal restaurant will be called “Smokejumper Station.” The operators will also run a snack bar behind the security checkpoint, as well as a gift shop.

Wadekamper says the developers plan to heavily renovate all three spaces. They hope to have the snack bar running in the next two weeks, and be in full operation by May 1.