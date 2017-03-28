(HELENA) The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce is backing an effort to expand service at Helena Regional Airport.

The chamber’s board of directors agreed to contribute to the airport’s fundraiser, and they’re also asking other businesses and community members to get behind the effort.

This spring, airport leaders plan to apply for a Small Community Air Service Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It would provide $500,000 in revenue guarantees, as an incentive for Alaska Airlines to add an additional flight to Seattle or new direct service to Portland.

Because of federal regulations, the airport needs financial support from the community to secure a grant. Leaders are trying to raise $100,000 for revenue guarantees and $25,000 for marketing costs. So far, they’ve collected about 75 percent of that goal.

Story continues below



Cathy Burwell, the chamber’s president and CEO, said expanding air service would have benefits for her members, and for the rest of the Helena community.

“We’d like to get those two flights back that go to Seattle – the early morning and late night return – for people who want to do business in Seattle and come right back,” she said.

Portland is the second-most common destination for people flying out of Helena, after Seattle, but there are currently no direct flights. Burwell also said adding service to Portland would make it easier to fly internationally to and from Helena.

If you’d like more information about the Helena airport’s fundraising effort, you can contact airport director Jeff Wadekamper by phone at (406) 442-2821, or by email at jwadekamper@helenaairport.com.

The air service grants will be awarded during the summer. Airport leaders say any new service to or from Helena would start no earlier than this fall.