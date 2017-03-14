HELENA – A small fire in the basement of a Helena apartment building caused residents evacuate on Tuesday evening.

The Helena Fire Department responded to a four-plex on the 400 block of Paxon Street in a neighborhood off Cooney Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Helena Fire Chief Mark Emert says the fire is believed to have originated in a bedroom closet.

Emert said, “That’s where we believe the fire started at this point, we are doing an investigation, but there’s extensive smoke damage throughout the whole apartment and the unit upstairs.”

Story continues below



Emert says there were no injuries and a few cats were safely retrieved from unit.

The amount of damage has not yet been determined. Fire officials are continuing to investigate to determine the cause.