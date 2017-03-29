HELENA – After a few uncertain weeks, the veterans at the Willis Cruse Living Facility in Helena will not have to relocate out of the community when their current home closes.

Earlier in March, the 13 veterans living at the home were told they would possibly be relocated because the home lost funding after the Veteran’s Affairs cut the number of beds they would reimburse the facility.

The news of possibly finding a new place to live caused tension in the home.

Vietnam Veteran Dennis said, “We had a lot of stress when we heard we had to move out of here, all of us did.”

Dennis has been living in the Helena home for seven months and said he ended up homeless after moving from Kalispell.

“I was taking care of my mom, and she passed away, and things just got worse and worse,” he explained.

But now, Spring Meadow Resources, a Helena nonprofit aimed at providing independent living services for people with disabilities, is stepping up ensure the Willis Cruse home will remain open, but at a different location.

That good news brought a sense of relief for Dennis.

“I can sleep at night now,” he exclaimed. “Just anxious to see it and move on.”

The current building on Leslie Avenue will be sold and the veterans will live together in a building on the Spring Meadow property.

Executive Director James Bissett said he has always had an affinity to help programs that serve the homeless veteran community.

“There is a great need for it. As we keep getting men and women coming out of the military, many of them [veterans] are still addressing some pretty significant barriers and we’re seeing the homeless population still out there who need our help,” Bissett explained.

Without the Willis Cruse Home in Helena, the veterans could move to other locations in Billings, Missoula or Pryor.

“If there are not services out there to provide that help, they will remain in that cycle of homelessness; having significant health and mental issues and no one there to help them,” added Bissett.

Willis Cruse Home President Mike Hampson said this partnership continues the mission of providing for veterans.

“The bottom line is that the veterans are going to be taken care of,” Hampson explained. “We’re not throwing them out on the street or anything else like that.”

Hampson said the next step is to try and sell the building, “That gets us out from that big overhead.”

The program is also in the process of applying for new contracts with the VA for different avenues of funding.

Besides the obvious harm of putting veterans back on the street, Hampson said the location of the Willis Cruse Home in the capital city is crucial.

“These people are here for a reason,” he explained. Not only does Helena provide ample options for grocery stores and other services, “It’s real close to the VA for their physical and mental health.”

Hampson said their application with the VA is due April 4, 2017 and then it’s a waiting game. While he is waiting to hear from the VA about future funding, the transition process will begin with Spring Meadow.

“We can house them in one of James’ homes and they can sustain and go on with their recovery,” he explained. “This way we lease a building from Jim for right now and see how deep the partnership goes.”

The current board of directors for the Willis Cruse Home will get dissolved and Hampson said he is looking to retire.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I want to retire too,” he explained.

Hampson said he is optimistic for this next chapter of the Willis Cruse Home and added, “This works because it’s veterans helping other veterans.”

As the future looks brighter Dennis feels very grateful.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped the veterans on this whole ordeal. It really made a difference.”