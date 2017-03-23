HELENA – Nestled in a quiet west Helena neighborhood, the Willis Cruse Living Facility houses homeless veterans; working to get them back on their feet and re-integrated into the community.

The facility has 14 beds and currently 13 veterans call the Leslie Avenue building home. But on March 13, the residents found out they would no longer have a roof over their head as Willis Cruse would be closing because of a lack of funding.

“The news of closing this place was devastating,” said Dale Bowser, a veteran who said has been homeless for the majority of the last decade.

Dale is originally from Butte, but has been in Wyoming for quite some time.

“When I got here from Sheridan, I went to the VA and they recommended this place,” he explained.

When Dale arrived at Willis Cruse just over two months ago, he said “It’s a roof over my head and everything that comes with a home is here.”

Mike Hampson, owner and president of the Montana Veterans Foundation which runs the Willis Cruse home, said recent cuts form the Veterans Affairs took a toll on the Willis Cruse Facility.

In December 2015, the National Grant and Per Diem Office reduced the number of authorized beds at the living center from 12 to eight – meaning the national VA office would subsidize payments for eight veterans living in the Willis Cruse House, instead of the 12 previous veterans.

Mike Garcia, public affairs officer for VA Montana said that was not a local decision.

“The reduction on the Willis Cruse House’s reported bed utilization for FY 2015,” Garcia explained.

Garcia called the news of Willis Cruse closing “unfortunate.”

“We put a lot of effort into providing services for our homeless veterans across Montana and we couldn’t do that without community partners like the Willis Cruse House,” he added.

Hampson also said the VA has been notorious for processing the applications for payment slowly and sometimes, it takes two and a half months for applications to go through.

In July 2016, Willis Cruse applied for reimbursement through the GPD program seven times and two payments from the VA were delayed.

“I’m not sure of the details, but I know that we made a mistake on our end, two of the last seven payments since July 2016,” Garcia explained. “We identified what those errors were and have corrected them since.”

Garcia said the late payments were made within two to three weeks.

Hampson said the VA is their main source of funding to provide housing to these homeless veterans, which Garcia said is faulty.

“The VA should never be considered the primary source of funding for a non-VA entity,” Garcia explained. “Their business model as to support their future, their goals, but the VA as the primary source of funding would be flawed, if that’s in fact what happened with this case or any other.”

Hampson added that they do work other community partners, like the Home Depot Foundation, United Way and the Staples Foundation, to provide donations and grants.

According to the 2015 public financial disclosure form, the Montana Veterans Foundation relies on roughly $116,000 in government contracts and right now, only brings in about $25,000 in donations and grants. That means the VA accounts for approximately 82 percent of the funding for the Willis Cruse facility.

While any donation helps, Hampson said it’s easy to fall behind when other payments, like from the VA, come in late.

“When you’re a year or even seven months behind meeting obligations, you’re just playing catch up,” he explained.

Hampson said the GDP program pays $41.89 per person living in the home per day and when regulations require 24 hour staff coverage, it’s hard to cover all the bills.

One resident, Ray Dempsey, has lived at Willis Cruse for the last year. Idaho native and former wilderness guide in Montana, he said he has been pitching in around the home to help where he can.

“I’ve been doing quite a bit of maintenance around here, trying to save them some money,” Dempsey explained.

But it’s not enough. When Dempsey and the other veterans heard the news of closure, he said, “Everybody just kind of got discouraged. It was a real let down.”

Dempsey is a Vietnam veteran, serving as a naval diver in the war. He came to Willis Cruse after needing some procedures done at the VA Hospital in Helena.

“The thing about it is, somebody comes from out of state, like I did, there’s no place to go,” he said.

For Dempsey, locking the doors at the Willis House will be hard, but not life altering. He said if push comes to shove, “I’ll go work for my daughter in Idaho.”

Not every veteran in the home is as lucky as Dempsey is.

“There’s some of these guys that will be hard pressed to find some place,” he explained.

Dale Bowser is one of those guys.

“I don’t mind living out of the van but I want a home, it’s time for a home,” Bowser said.

The future of the Willis Cruse home is uncertain, but Garcia said the VA is committed to helping.

“We look forward to continuing that partnership with other organizations and we’re going to work very closely with the Willis Cruse House staff to develop transition plans for all the veterans there to ensure that they are taken care of,” he explained.

One of those other organizations is the Volunteers of America. They are working with the veterans to get them into permanent housing.

For Bowser, they are tremendously helping.

“I see them Monday and they are going to put me into an apartment,” he happily said.

While Bowser is happy to be getting into an apartment of his own, he also noted, “There’s going to be many more vets that need this place [Willis Cruse] and places like it.”

Hampson said there is hope to keep the doors open and provide a roof over these veterans’ head; the Montana Veterans Foundation board is meeting with an undisclosed non-profit Thursday night to discuss potential future funding plans.

If the home does close, the veterans could be sent to one of the other five VA GDP facilities in Missoula, Billings or Poplar.

Dempsey said if places like the Willis Cruse home close, the options for homeless veterans, “Get really small.” He knows one thing, his home “Needs to stay open.”