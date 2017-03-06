HELENA – A Helena man has been charged with felony aggravated assault after he allegedly struck another man so badly, he needed surgery.

Randy Allen Ziegler was seen for his assault charges in Justice Court Today via video on Monday.

Charging documents said the 65-year-old Ziegler and another individual were arguing at Ziegler’s home when he struck the victim in the face, causing a blowout fracture to the victim’s right eye.

Doctors at St. Peter’s Hospital said the victim had to have metal plates installed under his eye and on the side of his nose.

Bond in the case has been set at $5,000.

Zeigler will be arraigned later this month.