HELENA – A Helena has been charged with his fourth DUI while allegedly speeding through a construction zone.

Kevin Xavier English was arrested early Sunday morning for driving 64-miles per hour in a 45 mph construction zone.

Investigators say English had trouble gathering his paperwork when he was asked for his driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration.

Officers said the 39-year-old could only look straight ahead.

English has three prior DUI’s and the registration for his vehicle was out of date by a year.

His bond has been set at $10,000. He’ll be arraigned next month.