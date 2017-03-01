HELENA – A Helena man has been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing a television from the home of a recently deceased person.

Bradley Bahner was charged with felony burglary.

Charging documents said Bahner entered an apartment on the 100 block of Rodney through an unlocked window on Monday.

Earlier in the day a 63-year-old male was found dead in the apartment.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said the death is not suspicious.

Investigators said Bahner pawned the TV and an Amazon Firestick later on Monday at a local pawn shop.

If convicted, Bahner faces up to 20-years in the state prison.

According to Conweb, Bahner was previously convicted for partner family member assault, drug possession and criminal endangerment.