Darren James Alexander was arrested in Helena on Sunday after he was allegedly seen passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at the corner of Euclid and Dearborn with a child inside.

Witnesses say the 5-year old child got out of the vehicle, and Alexander then drove away.

When Alexander returned a short time later, he told police that he was driving his child to the store to buy candy.

Court documents say he has one conviction for DUI.

Alexander is charged with felony child endangerment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Bond for Alexander was set at $10,000.