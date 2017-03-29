HELENA – A Helena man has been charged with robbery after police said he waved a hatchet at store clerks trying to stop him from shoplifting on Tuesday

Court documents said 35-year-old Shay Wallace Howey reportedly stole items from the store including the hatchet.

When employees tried to stop him he waved the hatchet in the air towards the direction of the employees causing one person to fear they would be injured.

He reportedly fled in a white Cadillac, but employees were able to get his license plate.

Police also said Howey admitted to the theft on a voicemail.

Howey is charged with felony robbery and probation violation.

The judge set bond at $10,000.