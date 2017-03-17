HELENA – A Helena man accused of stabbing another man appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Friday afternoon on a felony charge.

Andrew Lake, 37, faces a felony assault with a weapon charge after allegedly stabbing the victim on 5th Avenue early Thursday around 1:45 a.m.

According to court documents, Lake and the victim were arguing when Lake allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, chest and back.

The victim did not realize he had been stabbed until he noticed blood running down his neck. The victim asked Lake if he had stabbed him and Lake reportedly laughed at him.

Police say Lake fled the scene and the victim ran back to the 200 block of north Rodney Street and witnessed called 911. Lake was later located and arrested by Helena Police just before 7 a.m.

Court documents state Lake admitted he had a fixed blade knife on his person during the incident, but doesn’t know what happened to it.

Lake also faces two misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that were found during a search of Lake’s residence.

If convicted on the felony charge, Lake faces $50,000 in fines and 20 years in prison. For the two misdemeanors, Lake faces a $500 fine and six months in jail for each offense.

His bond has been set at $100,000 and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim. Lake was also forbidden to use drugs and alcohol, enter any casinos or bars or possess any weapons.

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 31, 2017.