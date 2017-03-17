(HELENA) Students from Helena and Capital High Schools got a firsthand lesson in the law Thursday.

The schools’ mock trial teams came to the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, where they practiced their skills in an actual courtroom – and before actual District Judge Mike Menahan.

Students took on roles as attorneys, defendant and witnesses in a fictional case of art theft. They worked their way through opening arguments, testimony and cross-examinations.

Throughout the process, Menahan, who worked as a prosecutor for years before becoming a judge, gave them advice on everything from crafting their arguments and presenting evidence to breaking down a witness’s credibility.

“It definitely brings everyone’s level up a bit, being in a real courtroom with a real judge,” said Jordan Straub, a Helena High junior who served as a defense attorney during Thursday’s practice. “It makes you feel very important, and so that’s fun.”

Helena High started a mock trial program several years ago – the first in Montana. Now, students from Capital also participate.

Since there aren’t other teams for them to compete against in Montana, the Helena/Capital team travels to Idaho for competitions. In February, they advanced through a regional final in Pocatello. Now, they’re making their final preparations for the Idaho state competition, which will be held in Boise next Wednesday through Friday.