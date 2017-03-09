HELENA – Capital Transit celebrated, on Thursday, new improvements to the public transportation system in Helena.

Capital Transit, now branded as “Capital T”, celebrated the newly implemented bus routes, stops and shelters after two years of work.

The transportation system used to only run one bus in a loop route.

The new system adds a second bus allowing for more frequent pick-ups and drop-offs.

The company also announced the launch of their new mobile app that shows the locations of the buses at any given time.

Supervisor of Capital T, Steve Larson, said the new public transportation system has already seen a large increase in riders. The feedback from the riders has also been positive.

“Public transit is a real link to people to get their independence and freedom to be able to transport and go wherever they want to go. We had in doing an update of our transit plan we had a lot of folks that wanted more public transit,” Larson said.

Larson added that these new services will greatly improve the independence of the elderly and disabled who use the system.