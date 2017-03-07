HELENA – The City is asking for public comment on its 2017 Open Lands Work Plan.

The plan details a number of projects and goals the open lands committee will look at over the next year. Those include wildfire fuel reductions in several areas including Mount Helena; new trail construction and mapping; trail head improvements; and weed management and natural vegetation reclamation.

According to the City’s website the work plan will be updated annually to address land management needs that have emerged as a result of input from the citizens, HOLMAC and/or city staff.

“In accordance with the goals and objectives defined within the Helena Open Lands Management Plan, land stewardship activities shall be designed and implemented in a manner that will preserve, restore, and enhance the natural character of Helena’s open lands and provide Helenans with accessible natural open lands,” the website also stated.

Story continues below



You can find out more on the individual projects by clicking here.

Comments and feedback are due prior to the next Helena Open Lands committee meeting on March 14.