HELENA – As an ongoing effort by the Montana Special Olympics to raise awareness about a hurtful term sometimes applied to those with developmental disabilities, Montana schools held rallies where students pledged to replace the word “respect” for the commonly used “r-word”.

“Spread the Word to End the Word” is a nationwide campaign to rally people to pledge respect toward all individuals, making the world a more accepting and inclusive place for all people, especially those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

One of the participating schools, C.R. Anderson, held their “respect rally” at lunch on Wednesday. Many students and faculty pledged their commitment to the campaign.

“We don’t want to call people retarded with disabilities because puts a hurtful name with that person…and it sticks with them. You can make it a beautiful name or you can make it a hurtful name so our goal is to eliminate that word completely and make them feel beautiful for who they are,“ Tara Patternson, UNIFY Tri-County manager.

Story continues below



Ashlee Steele, 15-year-old C.R. Anderson student who has special needs, said she wants everyone to know that the r- word hurts those who say it and are called it. Steele felt encouraged by all of the signatures.

“I think it’s great that they are doing that, they are being respectful about it and it’s very good,” Steele added.

Patterson has been arranging respect rallies for years and said she sees kids who pledge still wearing their respect wristbands weeks later.

Middle school student, Andrew Senn said he will always wear his respect wrist band and spread the message.

“You should always show people respect because you don’t know what they are going through in life, you should never put a person down, and you should always respect them,” said Senn.

Capital High School had a respect rally last week at lunch were students played basketball and signed banners to take a stand to not use the “r-word”.

For additional information about the Montana Special Olympics or volunteer opportunities click here.

For more information about the Spread the Word to End the Word campaign click here or here.