HELENA – A female suspect has been charged for possession of meth after she tried twice to force her way into a home.

Olivia Diane Stewart was arrested Monday on two counts of violating an order of protection and for possession of a ‘meth kit’.

Stewart’s father called sheriff’s deputies to his home after the 20-year-old allegedly used a rock to break a window at the home.

Stewart’s father told law enforcement officers he felt his daughter was high on meth.

Detention officers found an eye glass case in her purse that contained a hypodermic needle with a clear liquid inside, which tested positive for meth.

If convicted, Stewart faces 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

She’ll be arraigned in April.