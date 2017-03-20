BUTTE – A helicopter rescue team pulled two men from a boat that was trapped by ice in Clark Canyon Reservoir south of Dillon.

Beaverhead County Undersheriff Dave Chase said Monday that the men, ages 22 and 23, were fishing in a paddle boat near the shore when the anchor line broke and the wind blew them farther into the lake at around 5 p.m. Friday.

The boat eventually became trapped between two large pieces of ice and they were unable to row back to shore.

Emergency responders from Beaverhead County were unable to reach the men, so a rescue helicopter from Two Bear Air out of Whitefish was called out to the scene.

The helicopter team hoisted the two men from the boat, where they had been stranded for several hours.

Chase said the two men, who are University of Montana-Western students, were cold and frightened, but not injured in the incident.