HELENA – Helena High students used 3-D printers to create race cars as part of a class lesson.

Drafting class high school students made their sketches of mini derby CO2 cars come to life, with the help of 3-D printers Friday.

The students divvied up in teams and then raced them. Erin Longdon’s team “Dream Crushers” won one of the races. Longdon, a senior, said she enjoyed the team aspect of creating something with her friends.

“Getting to be closer with the other kids because normally in drafting class you are focused on your own work, but when you are in these group classes you get to see how other people think work with them it give you a new way of thinking,” said Longdon.

Students designed the cars on software called Inventor, the design was sent to a 3-D printer that is fed with a spool of plastic. The printer takes the students’ designs and makes them reality.

James Starkey, also a senior, said he has designed and carved objects with wood by hand but nothing like this.

“It was really fun to be able to be able to design the car with the 3-D modeling rather than with wood, kind of a little more creative with the process,” added Starkey

Jake Spearson, Helena High drafting and welding instructor, said they have two 3-D printers now and would like more. Spearson said he loves seeing his students creating something they’re proud of.

“I love seeing a kid with a light bulb click on and get passion for something that he or she created and developed through his own thinking, or ideas that he or she has picked up along the way of different looks of a car or whatever the 3D module is,” said Spearson.

A 3D printer like the one’s students used on Friday typically cost over $3,000.