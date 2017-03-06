HELENA – Students from around the state came to Helena Monday to compete in an economics challenge.

The Annual Montana Economics Challenge is a competition for high school economics students.

Seventeen teams totaling 63 students participated in this year’s event.

Students were tested individually on micro- and macro-economics and as a team on international economics.

Diana Holshue from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said the competition is a great way to promote students’ interest in economics and to reward scholarships.

“Financial education and economic education of the public and especially our students and youth is a huge priority because how these students will perform in our economy will impact the overall strength of the economy in the future,” Holshue said.

The competition is in its 22nd year.

The winning teams from the event will go on to a regional completion with a chance to compete at nationals.