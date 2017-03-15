HELENA – Capital high students lobbied lawmakers Tuesday by teaching them CPR.

Working with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, students used the demonstrations as a way to support Senate Bill 135, which encourages schools to offer CPR training.

Amanda Cahill of the American Heart Association said that the bill could add hundreds of new CPR certified members to communities each year.

She added that hands-only CPR only takes roughly one class period to learn.

CPR Training Advocate and cardiac arrest survivor Heidi Stewart shared her story in front of lawmakers and emphasized how important learning CPR because it can save lives.

Stewart added, “70 percent of cardiac arrests happen in homes or by friends so it’s really important that people know how to preform CPR especially if they are a bystander. We really encourage people to be confident and comfortable and be able to perform it that way so many more lives are saved.”

Steward also said if it weren’t for teachers who knew CPR at her high school, she wouldn’t be alive today.