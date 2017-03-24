HELENA — Governor Steve Bullock announced Friday that Montana’s unemployment rate continued its downward movement in February, declining 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent.

Associated Press reported hiring picked up in 11 states last month compared with January and was mostly unchanged in the other 39, as stronger U.S. job gains benefited most of the country. Still, pockets of weakness remained.

Job gains in February were most robust in states outside the coastal regions that have fared the best since the Great Recession, the Labor Department report showed. Montana had one of the biggest gains, as a proportion of total jobs, along with Nebraska, Arkansas and New Mexico.

“Montana’s economy is off to a hot start in 2017, with thousands of new jobs added just last month,” said Governor Bullock. “More Montanans are at work than ever before in our state’s history and Montana businesses are creating good-paying jobs being filled by our friends, families, and neighbors.”

Story continues below



Payroll employment in Montana increased by 3,000 jobs over the month, with the private sector adding 2,800 jobs. The construction, retail trade, and leisure activities industries also posted sizeable job gains.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics re-estimates employment and unemployment levels every year. The revised estimates indicated the Southwest Region of Montana (including Bozeman, Butte, and Helena) had the fastest growth last year, adding roughly 3,900 jobs over the year for 2.7 percent growth.

The U.S. unemployment rate as a whole did decline by 0.1 percentage points to 4.7 percent in February.

Hiring trends are more apparent when compared with a year ago. In the past 12 months, job gains were strongest, in percentage terms, in Idaho, Utah and Nevada, all states in the Mountain region.

Idaho has added 24,500 compared with a year earlier. Hiring has been strongest in construction, financial services, and in education and health care. Gains in Utah and Nevada have been similarly widespread.

Other states that have struggled in past have also done well in past year. Michigan has seen its payrolls increase 1.9 percent since February 2016. The gains have mostly been outside manufacturing, with hiring up in construction, professional services such as accounting, and restaurants and hotels.

Similar patterns are evident in other formerly “Rust Belt” states. Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen solid job gains in the past year. But the increases have mostly been outside manufacturing. Pennsylvania has shed 4,500 factory jobs.

Five states have lost jobs in the past year: West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Alaska, and Wyoming. All those states have either oil and gas or coal mining industries, or both, which have taken sharp hits from falling energy prices.

AP writer: Christopher S. Rugaber