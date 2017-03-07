KALISPELL – Historians are assessing the damage of an historic mansion and century-old wedding dress that belonged to the wife of Charles Conrad, a founding father of Kalispell.

Conrad Mansion Executive Director Gennifer Sauter said water damage to the building and historic artifacts were caused by water runoff after ice dams backed up underneath the shingles of the mansion.

Sauter said she discovered water stains on the train of the dress while walking through the master bedroom closet of the mansion last week.

The dress is probably not the wedding dress the couple married in, but was worn by Conrad’s wife, Alicia nicknamed, Lettie.

Sauter also said some of the other clothes and shoes were damaged. The dress got the worst of it.

“We got it to a point where we’ve stopped what was going on, we’ve got it dried out,” Sauter said. “Over the course of time we’ll hopefully be able to do a little more work on it to get rid of a little bit more of the water stains. Kind of with anything, the sooner you get to a stain the better it’s going to be. We don’t know how much more we will be able to repair over time, but we’re definitely going to give it a shot.

Sauter said she expects repairs to the closet and plastering the walls could cost between $3,000 to $4,000.

