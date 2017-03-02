HELENA – Holocaust Survivor and U.S. Veteran Walter Deege shared his story for a packed auditorium at Capital High on Wednesday.

Deege’s family, who were not Jewish, but Christian, lived in occupied Holland during World War II.

Deege’s father worked for the local prison and helped Jewish people escape from the country. As a prison insider he was invaluable to the underground resistance.

His father was eventually caught by the Germans and sent to a concentration camp leavening Deege’s mother alone with three children to look after.

Story continues below



Deege told the audience his father ended up dying at the concentration camp. His last words were Isaiah: 12 “I will praise you, Lord. Although you were angry with me, your anger has turned away and you have comforted me…”

The food was scarce at the time so Deege’s Mother resorted to anything that kept her family fed. That included eating tulip bulbs (which are poisonous) and catching seagulls.

His mother continued his father’s efforts to help the underground efforts to stand against the Germans through the occupation. The family provided shelter and hid three Jewish people in their home.

At the age of seven Deege said he would often skip school to go and attempt to “overthrow” the Germans. He and his friends would sneak into the German camp to cut tent ropes and attempt to set small fires. Deege recalled seeing other children shot by the Germans for similar behavior.

After the war ended Deege’s Mother moved the family to America. The day after Deege earned his U.S. citizenship he joined the Army to serve the U.S.

Students asked dozens of questions about Holocaust survivor’s thoughts on current events including issues the world is facing.

Deege said he was troubled by what he sees as history repeating itself. He emphasized that Freedom of Speech is the greatest part of America. Adding that it’s not only important for the U.S. to be aware, but to make sure the world doesn’t allow the same thing to happen again.

Savanna Flemings, a Capital High student said, “Walter is an inspiration. To go through all that and still have as much hope as he does is amazing.”

Sophomore Daniel Stroh echoed the sentiment adding that the students felt very lucky that they were able to hear Walter speak.

Deege said he, “Feels good about being able to tell the younger generation about what took place because that gives them the opportunity to understand what happened and hopefully they’ll do whatever it takes to not let it happen again.”

Deege received a standing ovation after his presentation and dozens of students stayed after to thank him for sharing his story and serving the country.