GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff’s department is investigating a possible homicide after a 41-year-old man was found dead.

Sheriff Bob Edwards reported Monday that deputies responded on Sunday at approximately 4:47 p.m. to 5405 Lower River Rd #40 after they received a call reporting a suicide. The deputies found the scene and circumstances to be suspicious.

They are treating this case as a homicide.

One detective from the Great Falls Police Department responded as well with the new FARO Crime Scene scanner.

Story continues below



The initial investigation showed that the victim may have been stabbed.

The sheriff reported that a person of interest has been contacted and is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. The person’s name will be release soon.

The victim will be taken for autopsy at the Montana State Crime lab. The name of the victim has not been release. The family is still being notified.

The victim is male, age 41 from the Great Falls area.

Edwards said the situation is not currently a threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KTVH to be updated as more details emerge.