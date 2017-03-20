HELENA – A House committee Monday evening endorsed the bill raising state motor-fuel taxes by eight cents a gallon to finance highway construction, sending it to the full House for debate and a vote.

The House Transportation Committee voted 10-3 to advance House Bill 473, which raises the state tax on gasoline from 27 cents to 35 cents and the same tax on diesel fuel from 27.75 cents to 35 cents.

Supporters of the increase said the state’s roads are in need of repair and reconstruction, and noted that the state fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1993.

“We need to invest in our state,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell. “It is unacceptable to me to look at being 50 percent higher in fatalities on our roads here, than most of the other states. It is unacceptable to me that we have 900 bridges that need work and that 30 percent of our roads are in terrible shape.”

Opponents, however, said the tax falls mostly on working Montanans, some of whom have to drive long distances to work.

“The people who are going to get hurt by this are the poor people and the people who are going to benefit from this are the rich people,” said Rep. Alan Doane, R-Bloomfield. “I think this is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth, taking away from those who can afford it the least.”

Support for the bill crossed party lines, with six Republicans and four Democrats voting yes. Two Republicans and one Democrat voted no.

HB473 would raise nearly $60 million a year for highway, street and road construction and maintenance and would enable the state to capture up to $220 million to $230 million in federal matching funds.

A portion of the money would be set aside for cities and counties to use for street, road and bridge repairs.

The bill also would require an audit of the state Department of Transportation, comparing its highway program to those in other states, to ensure that Montana is spending its highway funds efficiently.