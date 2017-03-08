HELENA – Lawmakers got back to work in Helena Tuesday, kicking off the second half of the 2017 legislative session.

The House Appropriations Committee today unveiled a budget that rejected funding reductions to the Montana highway patrol budget.

They agency would have lost some 27 troopers as part of Governor Steve Bullock’s plan to trim spending.

Attorney General Tim Fox had expressed alarm over the proposed staffing reductions and said his office was blindsided by the cuts.

He said the cuts presented a public safety issue.

The Governor’s budget director, Dan Villa, noted that the budget now before the appropriations committee increases outlays for other branches of government but is proposing deeper cuts to the Governor’s office.