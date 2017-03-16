HELENA – On a party-line vote, majority Republicans in the Montana House pushed through the session’s major budget bill Thursday, saying they had funded “essential services” and kept the budget in balance without a tax increase.

The House voted 59-41 for House Bill 2, setting up a final vote on Friday before the $10 billion, two-year budget measure heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to see some changes.

Still, Rep. Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton and chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said she’s proud of the budget crafted by the GOP-controlled House.

“It was done without cutting existing services, without further burdening the taxpayers,” she said.

Minority Democrats, however, all voted against the bill, saying it falls well short of financing needed programs, particularly health care and education.

They urged Republicans to consider raising taxes to fill what Democrats said are big holes in funding for vital services.

“I can’t stand the cuts that we’re talking about here,” said Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena. “I can’t stand them and we have to do something. … We have choices to make, and we have to make a choice to raise some revenue to replace these cuts.”

Democrats tried 25 times to amend HB2, to add money back for various programs, ranging from a few thousand dollars to $61 million that would have funded higher wages for workers at nursing homes that take care of poor clients whose care is paid for by the government.

Each amendment lost on mostly party-line votes, with Republicans opposed.

Early in the day, Ballance assailed Democrats for offering up $150 million worth of spending additions that they knew wouldn’t pass, and for which the money doesn’t currently exist.

“Unless there’s another packet of amendments we haven’t seen yet that makes cuts to other programs and services to pay for these amendments, then it is simply political theater, with no basis in reality, and simply an exercise for the media,” she said.

Democrats said they’re merely doing what they’re supposed to do: Stand up for their constituents who need services that aren’t being funded in the budget.

The two sides also sparred over whether the budget actually cuts services to the extent that Democrats claim.

The two-year budget in HB2 is about the same level as spending for the current two-year period, which ends in June.

However, some programs have been cut, Democrats said. And, in many cases, leaving the budget unchanged means service cuts, because the same amount of money is being asked to serve more people or the same services without any inflationary increase, they said.

Some of the most pointed debate occurred over funding for nursing homes and the disabled.

Democrats tried to add millions of dollars to that budget, saying “direct care” workers at nursing homes that get state and federal funds are woefully underpaid.

“We’re choosing to protect millionaires (from tax increases) on the backs of people doing God’s work,” said House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena. “That’s what’s happening with senior and long-term care. Let’s just remember we’re making choices here.”

But Republicans noted that in the current biennium, the state is spending about $40 million less than was budgeted.

“Why wasn’t that spent on provider rate increases?” asked Rep. Rob Cook, R-Conrad. “Why didn’t that go to direct care?… It got moved somewhere else. So the priority hasn’t been on this division.”

Dan Villa, budget director for Gov. Steve Bullock, acknowledged that some of that money was spent elsewhere in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, but said the administration didn’t want to just raise rates and inflate the base budget for the coming year, when overall tax revenue was falling behind expectations.

Democrats also suggested that some of the money went unspent because providers don’t always want to take elderly clients, because the rates are too low.